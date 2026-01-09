Penguins Activate Malkin From Injured Reserve, Will Play Against Devils

After missing 15 games with an upper-body injury, it appears the Pittsburgh Penguins are getting one of their best players back for Thursday's game against the New Jersey Devils.

Center Evgeni Malkin, who was placed on injured reserve Dec. 9, was activated from IR on Thursday and will be in the lineup against the Devils. He has been practicing in a full capacity with the team since Tuesday.

However, Malkin won't be returning to his customary spot in the lineup at second-line center. Instead, he will flank the left side for 18-year-old rookie Ben Kindel with the newly acquired Russian winger Egor Chinakhov on the right side.

Malkin, 39, was leading the team in points at the time of his injury. He has eight goals and 29 points in 26 games on the season.

New Jersey Devils At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to make it six in a row on Thursday night.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!