Malkin's Return Exposes Center Depth As Strength For Penguins This Season

For several years up to this point - and especially with two aging superstars - the Pittsburgh Penguins have not had the luxury of depth at, arguably, the most important position on the roster.

But something feels quite a bit different this season. And it's rearing its head now that this team is almost back at full health.

For the first time in a while, the Penguins actually have legitimate center depth on their NHL roster, which is manifesting in the lineup decisions they are making. On Wednesday, center Evgeni Malkin practiced in a full capacity with the Penguins for the second straight day, and he wasn't in his customary slot on the second line.

Instead, the 39-year-old found himself on the left wing of 18-year-old center Ben Kindel, with Egor Chinkahov - acquired Dec. 29 from the Columbus Blue Jackets - playing on the right wing.

Malkin has, at times, played the wing on a line with Sidney Crosby. But it appears that, with the excess of centers on the NHL roster, head coach Dan Muse and the Penguins may be trying something different.

Although it's only experimental at this point - and it was the line's first day on the ice together - the fact that the Penguins even have the option to move Malkin to the wing at this juncture shows how many options they have at the center position right now.

"When you have options - and Tommy Novak has been in a similar situation - it's nice because you have guys that can back each other up in the faceoff circle, you have guys that, whoever arrives back first, you can feel comfortable that they're going to be down low," Muse said. "It gives you options. So, I think it's a nice thing to have when you have guys with that type of versatility.

Chinakhov Trade Shows Penguins Are Starting To Shift Gears

Kyle Dubas and the Pittsburgh Penguins traded for Yegor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, and it could be a sign of things to come over the next several months.

"I mean, you see it now. Basically, [at Wednesday's] practice, we wanted to see some different things. But you had it on most of the lines. Or, at least, guys that have played it a little bit. So, I think it's a good thing to have for sure, and I think it just gives you options."

And, simply put, the Penguins haven't necessarily had those options in years past. At this time last season, the Penguins had Crosby and Malkin, then Kevin Hayes as their third-line center and Blake Lizotte at fourth-line center. Other centers on the roster, even if mostly deployed as wingers, included Rickard Rakell, Cody Glass, Drew O'Connor, and Noel Acciari.

This season? Rakell has had more looks at center and has looked pretty natural in that role. The emergence of Kindel as a formidable two-way center in his rookie season was certainly not something the team expected, but they have embraced every opportunity that Kindel has earned. They also have Novak at their disposal - they acquired him from the Nasvhille Predators prior to the trade deadline last season - who has switched between the wing and center all season long and is effective at both.

At the end of the day, Kindel and Novak are upgrades over Glass and O'Connor, and it's making a world of difference for the Penguins. They know they have the capability and flexibility to tinker with their lines at will until they find combinations that click. And that's exactly what they've been doing this season between all of the injuries and changes on the NHL roster.

It also allows them to roll four lines at five-on-five, which is another thing they haven't been able to do in recent seasons. The fourth line of Lizotte, Acciari, and Connor Dewar is clicking on all cylinders and has put together some key energizing shifts at key times for the Penguins. Justin Brazeau and Anthony Mantha have had chemistry with both Malkin and Novak, and they've been operating at a high level all season.

Crosby's line with Rakell and Bryan Rust is usually reliable in terms of generating offense. And Kindel - despite his line fluctuating throughout the season - has been able to maintain a consistent and impressive level of play for a center his age at the NHL level. And his production and minus-11 rating should only figure to tick up with Malkin working on the same line as him as well as a finisher in Chinakhov.

Penguins' Forward Rutger McGroarty Out Indefinitely With Concussion

One of the Pittsburgh Penguins' top forward prospects, Rutger McGroarty, heads to injured reserve for the second time this season.

Having two centers on every line - and, for the most part, two good ones, at that - is a luxury that not every NHL team has. And the Penguins are thrilled they can take advantage of that, especially as they are vying for a playoff spot and have won each of their past five games.

"I think it's good," Crosby said. "It's one of those things where everyone just has to be adaptable. And, obviously, at center, it's always nice having guys who are either comfortable playing down low or taking faceoffs. That's definitely a luxury to have that.

"So, if you're going to have extra guys at any position, it's probably one of the ones you appreciate. I know I certainly like playing with guys who don't mind taking the odd faceoff, so it's good to have."

It will be interesting to see what lineup will be deployed when the Penguins face the struggling New Jersey Devils on Thursday, who are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. It has not been confirmed whether or not Malkin will be in the lineup, but if he is, folks might get a glimpse into what could be the Penguins' most formidable forward lineup they've had in years.

Penguins Re-assign Top Defensive Prospect To WHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins have sent Harrison Brunicke back to Kamloops.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!