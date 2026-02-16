Penguins Big Forward Has Been A Great Story

This Penguins forward's breakout year has been a good story for the club this season.
During the 2025 NHL off-season, the Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Justin Brazeau to a two-year, $3 million contract. This was after the 6-foot-6 winger recorded 11 goals, 11 assists, 22 points, 123 hits, and a minus-9 rating in 76 games split between the Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild this past season.
While the Penguins' signing of Brazeau did not create a ton of chatter after it was announced, it is clear that it's a move that they are ecstatic about. The 28-year-old forward has become a nice part of the Penguins' forward group and is enjoying an impressive breakout year.
In 42 games so far this season with the Penguins, Brazeau has recorded new career highs with 15 goals, 12 assists, and 27 points. With numbers like these, there is no question that he has been a nice surprise for the Penguins this season.
Brazeau will now be looking to continue to impress once the Penguins return from their Olympic break. The possibility of him putting together a 20-goal and 40-point season is there, which would be a nice accomplishment for the power forward.