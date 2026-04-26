Penguins' Bold Move For Game 4 Paid Off Big Time

The Penguins made the right call with this lineup change for Game 4.
The Pittsburgh Penguins picked up a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 4. With this, the Penguins have kept their season alive but still trail the series 3-1.
The Penguins made a bold lineup change for Game 4, as they started goaltender Arturs Silovs after going with Stuart Skinner for the first three games of the series. There is a risk in having a goalie come in cold deep into a series, but this bold move undoubtedly paid off for the Penguins in Game 4.
Silovs stepped up in a big way for the Penguins in this contest, as he stopped 28 out of the 30 Flyers shots he faced. With this, ended the game with a .933 save percentage, which is quite impressive.
Given how well Silovs played in Game 4 for the Penguins, it would be shocking if he is not the club's starter for Game 5. He did a great job keeping the Penguins' season alive, and it will now be interesting to see if he can keep this kind of play up for Pittsburgh from here.
In 39 regular-season games this season with the Penguins, Silovs had a 19-12-8 record, an .888 save percentage, a 3.07 goals-against average, and two shutouts.