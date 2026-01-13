Penguins Call Up 2 Players & Send Forward To AHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they have recalled forward Tristan Broz and defenseman Ryan Graves from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
The Penguins also shared that forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard has been sent back down to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Broz played in his first career NHL game earlier this season during the Penguins' Nov. 26 contest against the Buffalo Sabres. During the matchup, he recorded two shots in 11:30 of ice time. Now, with this latest call-up, he is getting another shot on Pittsburgh's roster.
In 33 games this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Broz has posted 11 goals, 13 assists, 24 points, and a plus-7 rating.
Graves has played in 17 games this season with Pittsburgh, where he has recorded one goal and a minus-4 rating. Down in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the 6-foot-5 blueliner has posted two goals, seven assists, and nine points in 13 games. Now, the veteran defenseman will be aiming to impress after getting another chance on Pittsburgh's NHL roster.
As for Harvey-Pinard, he was called up to the Penguins' roster last week but did not make his debut with the NHL club. In 32 games this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he has posted seven goals, six assists, and 13 points.