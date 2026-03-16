Penguins Call Up Defender & Send Another To AHL

The Penguins have made some roster moves ahead of their contest against the Avalanche.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made some changes to their roster ahead of their matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.
The Penguins have announced that they have recalled defenseman Jack St. Ivany from his conditioning stint with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. In addition, Pittsburgh shared that blueliner Alexander Alexeyev has been sent back down to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
St. Ivany played in three games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during his conditioning loan, where he had one assist and a plus-1 rating. Now, after getting called back up to Pittsburgh's roster, he will be looking to make an impact.
St. Ivany has not played in a game for Pittsburgh since Jan. 25 due to injury. Yet, he is now ready to return for the Penguins and will look to build on his strong season with the Metropolitan Division club. In 17 games this season for Pittsburgh, he has a career-high seven assists and 40 hits.
As for Alexeyev, he did not make his Pittsburgh debut during his call-up. In 29 games this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he has three goals, seven points, 15 penalty minutes, and a plus-4 rating.