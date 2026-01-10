Penguins Call Up Skilled Forward From AHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they have recalled forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Harvey-Pinard has yet to make his Pittsburgh regular-season debut, but now that has the potential to change with this call-up. The 27-year-old has appeared in 32 games so far this season with Wilkes/Barre Scranton, where he has posted seven goals, six assists, 13 points, and a plus-8 rating.

Harvey-Pinard also spent most of this past season in the AHL, but with the Laval Rocket. In 40 games with Laval in 2024-25, he had five goals and 19 points. He also played in one game for the Montreal Canadiens this past campaign, where he has was held off the scoresheet.

In 84 career NHL games over four seasons, Harvey-Pinard has posted 17 goals, 14 assists, 31 points, and a plus-3 rating. Most of his offensive numbers came during the 2022-23 season with the Canadiens, though, as he posted 14 goals and 20 points in 34 games.

Overall, there is no harm in the Penguins giving Harvey-Pinard a look on their NHL roster. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact he can make from here.