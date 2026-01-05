Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's Second Star Of The Week

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is less than 24 hours removed from giving the Penguins their fifth-straight win.

He came off the bench in overtime to win the game on a breakaway, showcasing his vintage backhand. Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Jet Greaves had no chance on the shot.

That goal capped off a brilliant week for Crosby, who recorded four goals and eight points in four games. His production earned him the NHL's Second Star of the Week.

All four games resulted in wins, and the Penguins are on a five-game winning streak heading into Thursday's game against the New Jersey Devils.

Crosby is also on a seven-game point streak, compiling five goals and 12 points during that time. He's also on pace for 48 goals and 94 points this season, which is simply outrageous for someone who is in his 21st season. He's simply on another level once again.

The Penguins are 20-12-9 through 41 games, good for 49 points. They are currently in the first wild card spot.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!