Penguins Continue To Benefit From This Smart Move

The Penguins' decision to bring in this forward is continuing to prove to be a good one.
The Pittsburgh Penguins made multiple moves this off-season. One of them was signing veteran forward Anthony Mantha to a one-year, prove-it contract. This was after the big winger was limited to only 13 games last season with the Calgary Flames, where he had four goals, seven points, and a plus-6 rating.
Now, with the NHL season in February, it is absolutely clear that the Penguins made the right call bringing in Mantha.
Mantha has proven to be a fantastic addition to the Penguins' roster. The 2013 first-round pick currently has 20 goals, 21 assists, 41 points, and a plus-13 rating in 55 games with the Penguins so far this season.
Mantha is only continuing to heat up as the season rolls on, too. In his last eight games for the Penguins, the 6-foot-5 forward has recorded six goals and 11 points. With this, there is no question that he has been making a big impact for the Penguins.
Overall, it is hard not to like the Penguins' decision to take a chance on Mantha. He has been a strong addition to their roster, and it will be fascinating to see what his numbers look like once we get to the end of the season.