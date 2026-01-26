Penguins Defender Exits Canucks Matchup With Injury

This Penguins defenseman was forced to leave the club's most recent contest against the Canucks.
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jack St. Ivany exited the team's Jan. 25 contest against the Vancouver Canucks after suffering an upper-body injury.
St. Ivany was limited to only three shifts during the Penguins' matchup against the Canucks, where he recorded one block in 2:54 of ice time.
Before suffering this injury, St. Ivany was in the middle of a nice hot streak for the Penguins. The right-shot defenseman had back-to-back two-assist games for the Penguins on Jan. 21 against the Calgary Flames and then on Jan. 22 against the Edmonton Oilers. With this, the timing of this injury is certainly tough for St. Ivany.
In 17 games so far this season with the Penguins, St. Ivany has recorded zero goals, seven assists, and a plus-7 rating.