Penguins Defenseman Erik Karlsson Named Alternate Captain For Sweden

Erik Karlsson has been named an alternate captain for Team Sweden.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson will be an alternate captain for Team Sweden at this year's Olympics. 

Gabriel Landeskog will be the captain of Team Sweden, and the two alternate captains will be Karlsson and fellow defenseman Victor Hedman. 

Karlsson was on Sweden's Four Nations team last year and was also on the Swedish Olympic Team in 2014. He finished the 2014 Olympics with four goals and eight points in six games. 

Karlsson even played for Sweden at the 2016 World Cup and recorded one goal and four points in four games. 

He is in his third season with the Penguins and is having a tremendous 2025-26 campaign, recording four goals and 35 points in 51 games.

Sweden will play its first Olympic game on Wednesday against Italy. Puck drop is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. 

