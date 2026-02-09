Penguins Defenseman Erik Karlsson Named Alternate Captain For Sweden

Pittsburgh Penguins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/pittsburgh-penguins]\ndefenseman Erik Karlsson will be an alternate captain for Team Sweden at this\nyear's Olympics. \n\nGabriel Landeskog will be the captain of Team Sweden, and the two alternate\ncaptains will be Karlsson and fellow defenseman Victor Hedman. \n\n\n\nKarlsson was on Sweden's Four Nations team last year and was also on the Swedish\nOlympic Team in 2014. He finished the 2014 Olympics with four goals and eight\npoints in six games. \n\nKarlsson even played for Sweden at the 2016 World Cup and recorded one goal and\nfour points in four games. \n\nHe is in his third season with the Penguins and is having a tremendous 2025-26\ncampaign, recording four goals and 35 points in 51 games.\n\nSweden will play its first Olympic game on Wednesday against Italy. Puck drop is\nset for 3:10 p.m. ET. \n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\nBookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab\n[https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK-q0gsw7sXpAw/sections/CAQqEAgAKgcICjCvqtILMO7F6QMwquDfCA?hl=en-CA&gl=CA&ceid=CA%3Aen] to\nfollow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!