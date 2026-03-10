Penguins' Defenseman Loaned To AHL On Conditioning

The Pittsburgh Penguins finally got some good news on the injury front Monday
After a few weeks of bad injury news, the Pittsburgh Penguins were due for something positive in that department.
And they finally got some good news on Monday.
The Penguins announced that defenseman Jack St. Ivany was loaned on conditioning to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) Penguins of the AHL. The 26-year-old right-side blueliner was injured in Pittsburgh's Jan. 25 matchup against the Vancouver Canucks when he broke his hand blocking a shot, which required surgery.
St. Ivany's initial timetable was supposed to be eight weeks, and according to the NHL's media site, he is no longer listed on injured reserve for the Penguins.
St. Ivany, 26, has played in only 17 NHL games this season due to injury. He missed the first few months of the season with a lower-body injury after getting going down during training camp in addition to the broken hand sustained in January.
He has seven assists in 17 games with Pittsburgh this season as well as a goal and five points in five games with WBS. He has nine total points in his 50-game NHL career and has yet to score a goal at the highest level.
It's unclear at this point where St. Ivany will report after his conditioning stint, as the Penguins already have eight defensemen on their NHL roster. Since he is technically on the NHL roster, he would have to pass through waivers in order to be re-assigned to WBS after his conditioning stint.