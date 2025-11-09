Penguins Defenseman Scores In Second Game Back From WBS

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves was called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before Thursday's win against the Washington Capitals.

The Penguins liked how he started the season in WBS after he was waived following training camp, compiling one goal and seven points in 10 games. He came up in place of Owen Pickering, who was re-assigned to WBS in a corresponding move. The Penguins also recalled forward Danton Heinen and goaltender Sergei Murashov due to injuries.

Graves had a fine game against the Capitals on Thursday and made a nice keep at the blue line that eventually led to Anthony Mantha's goal that made it 3-0. The Penguins blew that lead in the second period before winning 5-3.

Graves played his second game of the season with the Penguins on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils and scored the game-tying goal in the second period. He ripped a shot from the point, and it went off Ondrej Palat and in. Yes, he got a lucky bounce, but it was still a big goal since it helped the Penguins get a point before they lost in the shootout.

Graves is the 17th Penguins' player to score a goal this season. He was steady on the third pair, which hasn't been the case during most of his Penguins' tenure.

The Penguins will try and get back in the win column on Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Kings.

