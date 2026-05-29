Penguins' Draft Prospect Profiles: Ryan Lin

He also moves the puck extremely well from his own zone, and an example of this comes from Vancouver's game against Kamloops this past season. Lin started from behind his net and quickly got a burst of speed coming out of his own zone. He quickly gained the red line before skating the puck into the offensive zone, dropping the puck off for a teammate. The puck was in the back of the net two seconds later, and it all started because of Lin's breakout.