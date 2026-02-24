Penguins First-Round Pick Is Having Great Season

This Penguins prospect is having a very good year with the University of Michigan.
With the 24th overall pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Pittsburgh Penguins selected forward Will Horcoff. This was after the 6-foot-5 forward recorded four goals, six assists, and 10 points in 18 games during his freshman year with the University of Michigan this past season.
The Penguins are hoping that Horcoff will be a big part of their roster in the future, and his play this season with the University of Michigan should create more optimism on that front.
Horcoff is having a fantastic second season with the University of Michigan, and the truth is in his stats. In 32 games this season with the school, the skilled forward has 22 goals, 12 assists, 34 points, and a plus-11 rating. With numbers like these, there is no question that he is making a big impact at the NCAA level. This is especially the case when it comes to his goal scoring.
Horcoff's excellent play with the University of Michigan is very encouraging, and it should make the Penguins feel happy that they selected him in the first round at last year's draft. The potential for him to be an impactful top-six forward at the NHL level is there.