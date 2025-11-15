Penguins' First-Rounder On Fire In AHL

Pittsburgh Penguins 2019 first-round pick Sam Poulin has been off to a strong start to the 2025-26 season with their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

In 15 games so far this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Poulin has recorded seven goals, seven assists, 14 points, and a plus-7 rating. With numbers like these, there is no question that the 24-year-old forward is making a big impact with the AHL squad.

Yet, what's more encouraging about Poulin's play is that he is only continuing to stay hot as the season progresses. Poulin is currently on a four-game point streak with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he has recorded four goals and two assists over that span. With this, the young forward is red-hot right now down in the AHL.

Poulin will now be looking to continue to produce offensively with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. If he does, perhaps it could open the door for him to get another call-up to the Penguins' NHL roster in the near future.

In 13 career NHL games over three seasons with Pittsburgh, Poulin has recorded two assists, four blocks, 18 hits, and a minus-3 rating.