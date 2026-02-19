Penguins Forward Has Been A Strong Trade Addition

This Penguins forward is proving to be a nice addition.
During this past season, the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forward Tommy Novak as a part of the deal that sent forward Michael Bunting to the Nashville Predators.
Novak did not really get the chance to introduce himself to the Penguins this past season, though. This is because he only played two games for Pittsburgh after the trade, as an injury ended his campaign in early March.
However, Novak has stayed healthy this season and is proving to be a strong addition to their roster. In 56 games so far this season with the Penguins, Novak has recorded 11 goals, 20 assists, 31 points, and a plus-3 rating. With numbers like these, Novak has been a nice part of the Penguins' offense and is bouncing back nicely from his tough 2024-25 campaign.
Novak has only been heating up as the season carries on, too. In his final 11 games ahead of the Olympic break, the 28-year-old forward recorded three goals and nine points. With this, he has been providing the Penguins with some solid offense.
Novak will now be looking to remain impactful for the Penguins once they return to game action following the Olympics. If he continues to produce well, it would be significant for a Penguins club that is looking to maintain their playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.