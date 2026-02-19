Penguins Forward Has Been A Strong Trade Addition

However, Novak has stayed healthy this season and is proving to be a strong addition to their roster. In 56 games so far this season with the Penguins, Novak has recorded 11 goals, 20 assists, 31 points, and a plus-3 rating. With numbers like these, Novak has been a nice part of the Penguins' offense and is bouncing back nicely from his tough 2024-25 campaign.