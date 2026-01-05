Penguins Forward Making Big Case For Extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins are having a solid 2025-26 season. At the time of this writing, they have a 20-12-9 record and are fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They have also won each of their last five games.

When noting that many people had low expectations for the Penguins this season, it is hard not to be happy with their first half of the season. Anthony Mantha has been among the Penguins' bright spots, as he has proven to be a nice fit on their roster.

In 41 games so far this season with the Penguins, Mantha has recorded 14 goals, 15 assists, 29 points, and a plus-8 rating. With numbers like these, he has been one of the Penguins' top offensive contributors.

With the Penguins retooling and Mantha being a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), he has naturally been the subject of trade speculation this season. However, with how well he is performing for the Penguins, he is also making a case for a contract extension.

Mantha has fit in wonderfully in the Penguins' top six, so he certainly could be worth keeping around beyond this season. He has given the Penguins nice offensive production and is not slowing down, as he has recorded four goals and seven points over his last six games alone.

It will be interesting to see if Penguins end up signing Mantha to a contract extension from here.