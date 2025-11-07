Penguins Forward Out Multiple Months With Blood Clot

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that forward Filip Hallander will be out for at least three months due to a blood clot in his leg.

Hallander last played for the Penguins during their Nov. 3 matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he had 12:24 of ice time.

This is such a tough blow for Hallander, as the 25-year-old forward has been cementing a spot for himself a spot on the Penguins' roster. The 2018 second-round pick has already played in a career-high 13 games this season for the Penguins, where he has recorded one goal, four points, and a plus-4 rating. Overall, he has been solid, but this latest news will now put his season on pause for a while.

With this update, Hallander is not expected to return to the Penguins' lineup until at least February.

Hallander returned to the Penguins this off-season after spending the two previous seasons overseas with Timra IK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). In 51 games this past season with the SHL club, he recorded 26 goals, 27 assists, 53 points, and a plus-16 rating.