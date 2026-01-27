Penguins' Forward Prospect 'Called Back' To North America

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound right winger produced just three goals and four points in 36 SHL games this season for Orebro, which was in stark contrast to last season - eight goals and 17 points in 48 games - when he earned SHL Rookie of the Year honors. According to the Tribune Review's Seth Rorabaugh, he was loaned to AIK of the HockeyAllsvenskan - Sweden's league a step below the SHL - on Jan. 15, but Fernstrom did not see any playing time there.