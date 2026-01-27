Penguins' Forward Prospect 'Called Back' To North America

By and large, things have been going quite well for prospects in the Pittsburgh Penguins' organization this season, as many of them have either overachieved or appear to be ahead of schedule.
Unfortunately, that has not been the case for everyone.
On Monday, Penguins' forward prospect Melvin Fernstrom - acquired as part of the deal that sent Marcus Pettersson to the Vancouver Canucks prior to last year's trade deadline - was called back from his SHL club, Orebro HK, after struggling to begin his season there. Fernstrom, 19, could join the Penguins' organization in some capacity, whether that's with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL or the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) Penguins of the AHL.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound right winger produced just three goals and four points in 36 SHL games this season for Orebro, which was in stark contrast to last season - eight goals and 17 points in 48 games - when he earned SHL Rookie of the Year honors. According to the Tribune Review's Seth Rorabaugh, he was loaned to AIK of the HockeyAllsvenskan - Sweden's league a step below the SHL - on Jan. 15, but Fernstrom did not see any playing time there.
The decision was officially announced in a press release by Orebro on Monday, in which they said that Fernstrom was not going to receive adequate playing time in Sweden.
The Penguins signed Fernstrom to a three-year entry-level contract last summer, and he was loaned to Orebro this season. The forward - selected by Vancouver in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft - still needs to pass through immigration, per Rorabaugh's report, and a decision on where he will spend the remainder of the 2025-26 season has not yet been made.
