Penguins' Forward Returns, Loaned To AHL On Conditioning

Forward Filip Hallander - who was diagnosed with a blood clot on Nov. 7 and has missed the last three months of action - returned to practice Tuesday and was loaned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) Penguins of the AHL on conditioning Wednesday. The 25-year-old center's last game came on Nov. 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and he has been skating for a few weeks on injured ice.