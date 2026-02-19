Penguins' Forward Returns, Loaned To AHL On Conditioning

Even if the Pittsburgh Penguins have reason to be worried about their injury situation at the moment, there was some good news coming from that front on Wednesday.
Forward Filip Hallander - who was diagnosed with a blood clot on Nov. 7 and has missed the last three months of action - returned to practice Tuesday and was loaned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) Penguins of the AHL on conditioning Wednesday. The 25-year-old center's last game came on Nov. 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and he has been skating for a few weeks on injured ice.
Hallander was selected 58th overall by the Penguins in 2018, and he signed a two-year deal in the offseason after spending two seasons in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with Timra IK. He earned SHL Forward of the Year honors in 2024-25 after posting 26 goals and 53 points in 51 games.
With Pittsburgh this season, Hallander as registered a goal and four points in 13 NHL games. In 105 career AHL games with WBS, Hallander has 25 goals and 61 points.