Penguins' Free-Agent Addition Is Shining In AHL

During the 2025 NHL off-season, the Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard to a one-year, two-way contract.

Overall, this was one of the Penguins' smaller moves of the summer. Yet, there is no question that Harvey-Pinard is making an impact with Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

In 29 games so far this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Harvey-Pinard has recorded seven goals, seven assists, 14 points, 27 penalty minutes, and a plus-12 rating. Overall, he has been a solid pickup for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Yet, Harvey-Pinard is starting to heat up in a big way for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as the season carries on.

Harvey-Pinard is enjoying a nice hot streak right now, as he has recorded four points over his last two games alone. This included him scoring two goals and recording an assist in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's most recent contest against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Dec. 28.

Harvey-Pinard has also now been rewarded for his excellent play as of late, as he was named the AHL Player of the Week from Dec. 22 to Dec. 28.

If Harvey-Pinard can continue to stay hot for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, perhaps it could open the door for him to receive a call-up to Pittsburgh's roster in the near future.