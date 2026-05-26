Penguins Goalie Should Hit New Level Next Season

Penguins goalie Arturs Silovs has the potential to hit a new level next season.
During this past off-season, the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired goaltender Arturs Silovs from the Vancouver Canucks. The move was understandable, as the Penguins needed more depth between the pipes, and Silovs just helped the Abbotsford Canucks win the Calder Cup last spring.
Overall, Silovs' first season with the Penguins was decent. In 39 regular-season games with Pittsburgh, he had a 19-12-8 record, a 3.07 goals-against average, an .888 save percentage, and two shutouts.
However, Silovs notably picked up his play during the Penguins' playoff run. After taking over the Penguins' crease from Stuart Skinner, Silovs had a 2-1 record, a 1.52 goals-against average, and a .939 save percentage.
With how well Silovs played during the post-season, it is hard to bet against him hitting a new level for the Penguins next season. The 25-year-old goalie has good potential, and now that he has played a full season in the NHL, it will be interesting to see what kind of campaign he has for Pittsburgh in 2026-27.
If Silovs can translate his playoff form over to next season, the Penguins should be in very good shape. Time will tell what happens on that front, but Silovs is undoubtedly a breakout candidate to watch next season.