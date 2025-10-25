Penguins Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025: Kevin Stevens

For the first time since 2013, the Pittsburgh Penguins will induct two players and two builders into the Penguins' Hall of Fame.

Scotty Bowman, Eddie Johnston, Kevin Stevens, and Ron Francis will be inducted into the Penguins' Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 25. All four men will be honored with a special on-ice ceremony before Saturday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

There will also be a Hall of Fame exhibit inside PPG Paints Arena and will showcase every player/builder in it.

"The Penguins are one of the most storied franchises in the history of the National Hockey League, and permanently celebrating the success of our past players and personnel has been an important mission of our current staff and all across the organization," Penguins president and general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement. "The three-year plan is an effort to recognize those whose contributions laid the foundation for the championship standard here in Pittsburgh. We look forward to unveiling the Hall of Fame display and celebrating with our players, fans, and people of Pittsburgh."

Stevens is one of two players being inducted into the Penguins Hall of Fame, and it's a well-deserved honor. He played for the Penguins from 1987-95 and again from 2000-02, finishing his tenure with 260 goals and 555 points in 522 games.

He helped the Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992, and made quite the guarantee in the 1991 Eastern Conference Final against the Boston Bruins. The Bruins won the first two games of that series and had the Penguins on the ropes going into Game 3. After the Game 2 loss, Stevens guaranteed that the Penguins would win the series.

His prediction aged beautifully as the Penguins outscored the Bruins 20-7 over the next four games to win the series and advance to the Stanley Cup Final against the Minnesota North Stars. Stevens opened the scoring in Game 3 against the Bruins and compiled eight points in the final four games of the Eastern Conference Final.

Stevens was also great in the Stanley Cup Final against the North Stars, finishing with four goals and seven points in six games. He also finished that playoff run with 17 goals and 33 points in 24 games. His 17 goals are still a Penguins' franchise record in a single playoff run.

Stevens had the best individual season of his career during the 1991-92 season, finishing with 54 goals and 123 points in 80 games. He was again lethal in the playoffs, compiling 13 goals and 28 points in 16 games. The Penguins beat the Chicago Blackhawks in four games to win their second straight Stanley Cup in 1992, and Stevens compiled five points in four games. In the Stanley Cup clinching game (Game 4), he had a goal and two assists.

Even though the Penguins didn't three-peat during the 1992-93 season, Stevens still had unbelievable chemistry with Mario Lemieux and Rick Tocchet. Opposing teams could never get the puck when those three were on the ice. Stevens finished that year with 55 goals and 111 points in 72 games. He also compiled four straight 40+ goal seasons from 1990-94 before he was limited to only 27 games in 1994-95.

He played for the New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, Boston Bruins, and Philadelphia Flyers before returning to Pittsburgh in 2000. He played 32 games with the Penguins during the 2000-01 season and 32 more during the 2001-02 season. Stevens is now a pro scout for the organization under Dubas and the rest of the front office.

Stevens was one of the best power forwards in the NHL during the prime of his career and was inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame on December 4, 2024. He's about to get another well-deserved honor on Saturday and will get a rockous ovation from the PPG Paints Arena crowd during the ceremony.

Puck drop for Saturday's game will be at 7 p.m. ET, and fans can watch the game on SportsNet Pittsburgh or listen to it on 105.9 'The X.'

