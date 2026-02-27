Penguins Have 2 Rangers Trade Targets To Consider

The Penguins are in a position to be buyers and should consider targeting these two Rangers because of it.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently second in the Metropolitan Division standings with a 29-15-12 record and 70 points. With this, there is an expectation that they will be looking to add to their roster more ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline.
The New York Rangers, on the other hand, are clear sellers due to how poorly this season has gone for them. Because of this, let's look at two Rangers whom the Penguins should consider pursuing.
Vincent Trocheck, C
Could the Penguins look to bring the hometown kid to Pittsburgh? While Trocheck is 32 years old, there is no question that he would have the potential to be a strong addition to the Penguins' roster. This is especially so when noting that Sidney Crosby is expected to be out for at least the next four weeks.
If the Penguins acquired Trocheck, he could fit very nicely in their top six and on their power play. Furthermore, he would be more than a rental for Pittsburgh, as he has a $5.75 million cap hit until the end of the 2028-29 season.
In 43 games this season with the Rangers, Trocheck has 12 goals, 24 assists, and 36 points.
Braden Schneider, D
Braden Schneider is another notable Rangers trade candidate who could be a strong fit on the Penguins' roster. It is no secret that the Penguins should be looking to add a right-shot defenseman, and Schneider stands out as a prime potential option. This is because the former first-round pick is still only 24 years old, so he could work nicely on a team focused on both the present and future, like Pittsburgh.
If the Penguins acquired Schneider, he would certainly improve their right side. Furthermore, he would be a clear fit on their penalty kill due to his shutdown ability. In 57 games this season, he has recorded two goals, nine assists, and 11 points.