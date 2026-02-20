Penguins Have Bruins Trade Target To Consider

The Penguins could use another defenseman and have an interesting option to consider in this Bruins blueliner.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are a team to keep an eye on leading up to the 2026 NHL trade deadline. With the Penguins in second place in the Metropolitan Division standings, they are setting themselves up to be buyers.
One area that the Penguins should look to address leading up to the trade deadline is the right side of their blueline. When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Boston Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke stands out as a very interesting option for the Penguins to consider.
While the Bruins currently hold the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference standings, Peeke's name has been floating around the rumor mill. If the Bruins make him available, the Penguins should consider kicking tires on the big right-shot defenseman.
If the Penguins brought in Peeke, he would provide them with a clear upgrade for their third pairing. Furthermore, his defense-first style of play would give the Penguins another clear option to work with on their penalty kill if acquired.
Peeke is also just 27 years old, so he could be the kind of pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) that the Penguins look to extend as a part of the deal. In that scenario, Peeke could be a strong trade fit for the Penguins.
In 56 games this season with the Bruins, Peeke has recorded four goals, eight assists, 12 points, 67 hits, and 101 blocks.