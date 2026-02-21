Penguins Have Good Potential Target In Maple Leafs Defender

The Penguins should consider making a push for this Maple Leafs defenseman.
The Pittsburgh Penguins should be looking to improve their defensive depth ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline. It is clear that they could use at least one more bottom-pairing defenseman, and the Toronto Maple Leafs have a potential option for them to consider in blueliner Simon Benoit.
With the Maple Leafs having a down year and several NHL-caliber defensemen, Benoit has been the subject of trade rumors this season. If the Maple Leafs officially listen to offers for him, the Penguins should consider making a push for him.
If the Penguins acquired Benoit, they would be bringing in a gritty stay-at-home defenseman who can play both sides. With this, the 27-year-old defenseman could be a nice fit on the Penguins' bottom pairing. However, even if he served as their seventh defenseman, his versatility would undoubtedly make him a useful player for Pittsburgh to have around. This is especially so for when injuries arise.
Benoit would also be more than a rental for the Penguins if acquired, as he has a $1.35 million cap hit until the end of next season. With the Penguins focused on both the present and the future, Benoit having term on his deal could add to his appeal.
Nevertheless, with the Penguins in need of another solid defensive defenseman, Benoit would make a lot of sense for them to target. It will be interesting to see if the Penguins pursue the 6-foot-4 defenseman from here.