Penguins Have Good Potential Target In Maple Leafs Defender

If the Penguins acquired Benoit, they would be bringing in a gritty stay-at-home defenseman who can play both sides. With this, the 27-year-old defenseman could be a nice fit on the Penguins' bottom pairing. However, even if he served as their seventh defenseman, his versatility would undoubtedly make him a useful player for Pittsburgh to have around. This is especially so for when injuries arise.