Penguins Have Interesting Potential Trade Target From Kraken

"Now, as the Kraken look for ways to improve their roster, Kakko is very much a trade candidate, already staring down the possibility of joining his third team at just 25 years old," Kypreos wrote.
If the Kraken officially make Kakko available, he could be the kind of young player that the Penguins consider taking a chance on. The Penguins recently had success when they brought in fellow first-round pick Egor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Perhaps they could strike gold again with Kakko.
Kakko is also coming off a solid season with the Kraken. In 65 games this campaign with the Pacific Division club, the 2019 second-overall pick scored 13 goals and set a new career high with 27 assists. With numbers like these, he would have the potential to be a nice pickup for the Penguins' middle six if acquired.
Ultimately, with the Penguins needing some forward help, it would not hurt for them to take a flier on a forward like Kakko. It will be interesting to see if they do just that from here.