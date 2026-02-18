Penguins Have Maple Leafs Trade Target To Consider

Should the Penguins try to bring in this Maple Leafs forward?
Once the NHL Olympic trade freeze lifts, the Pittsburgh Penguins will be a team to keep an eye on. With the Penguins exceeding expectations in a big way and currently being second in the Metropolitan Division standings, it would not be surprising if they looked to add to their roster ahead of the deadline.
One area that the Penguins could look to improve is their forward group. When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann stands out as a very interesting trade target to consider.
There is no question that the Penguins could use another middle-six forward who provides a bit of everything, and McMann is just that. This is because he is not only a solid goal-scorer, but also provides plenty of physicality. This could make him a good pickup for a Penguins club that looks ready to get back into the playoffs.
McMann is currently impressing this season with the Maple Leafs, as he has recorded 19 goals, 13 assists, 32 points, and 126 hits in 56 games. This is after he had 20 goals, 34 points, and 134 hits in 73 games this past season with Toronto. With numbers like these, he would be a great addition to a Penguins club that could use a bit more secondary scoring.
McMann is also a player whom Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas knows well, as he signed the 29-year-old forward back when he was GM of the Maple Leafs. Dubas has shown that he is not afraid to reunite with his former players.
Overall, with the Penguins needing another forward, McMann is an option worth considering. This is especially so if acquiring him came with a contract extension