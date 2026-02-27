Penguins Have Predators Trade Target To Consider

The Penguins should consider making a push for this trade candidate on the Predators.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a position to add to their roster ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline. This is because the Penguins have a 30-15-12 record and are second in the Metropolitan Division standings with 72 points.
One area that the Penguins should be looking to improve is the right side of their defense. When looking at trade candidate defensemen around the NHL, Nashville Predators blueliner Nick Perbix stands out as an interesting potential option.
If the Penguins acquired Perbix, he would give their bottom pairing a nice boost. Furthermore, he would provide the Penguins with another defenseman who could work on the penalty kill.
Perbix would also be more than a rental for the Penguins if acquired. This is because the right-shot defenseman is signed until the end of the 2026-27 season, where he has a $2.75 million cap hit. This adds to the 27-year-old blueliner's appeal, as he would have the potential to benefit the Penguins beyond this season.
In 55 games so far this season with the Predators, Perbix has recorded three goals, six assists, and nine points. While his offensive totals are not necessarily the highest at this point of the season, he has two 20-point seasons on his resume. With this, he could give the Penguins some offense from the point if he bounced back in Pittsburgh.