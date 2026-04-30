Penguins Have Trade Target To Consider In Flames Defenseman

If the Penguins want to improve their blueline this summer, this Flames defenseman should be on their radar.
With their 1-0 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 6, the Pittsburgh Penguins' off-season is officially here. When noting that the Penguins took a big step in the right direction this season, it would not be surprising if they looked to upgrade some spots on their roster during the summer.
One specific area that the Penguins could look to improve this off-season is the right side of their defense. When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, one player who stands out as an intriguing option is Calgary Flames defenseman Zach Whitecloud.
Whitecloud generated plenty of chatter as a trade candidate leading up to this year's trade deadline, but the Flames held onto him. However, with the Flames rebuilding, it is fair to wonder if Whitecloud will be a player they listen to offers for during the summer.
If the Penguins acquired Whitecloud, he could be a strong fit on their bottom pairing and penalty kill. However, he also could move up their lineup if needed, which adds to his appeal.
Whitecloud also has a $2.75 million cap hit until the end of the 2027-28 season, so he would be more than a rental for the Penguins if acquired.
In 78 games this season split between the Vegas Golden Knights and Flames, Whitecloud had two goals, 15 assists, 17 points, 124 hits, and 140 blocks.