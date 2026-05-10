Penguins Have Trade Target To Consider In Former Jets First-Rounder

Lambert appeared in 25 games this season with the Jets, where he had three goals and six points. He also had six goals and 13 points in 34 games in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose this season. While these numbers do not necessarily stand out, he also had 21 goals and 55 points in 64 games with the Moose during the 2023-24 campaign. With this, he has shown offensive promise at the AHL level in the past.