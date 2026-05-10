Penguins Have Trade Target To Consider In Former Jets First-Rounder

The Penguins should consider making a push for this former Jets first-round pick.
The Pittsburgh Penguins took a nice step in the right direction during the 2025-26 season by making the playoffs. A big reason for it was general manager Kyle Dubas' smart roster moves.
Many of the players that Dubas has taken chances on lately have benefited in Pittsburgh big time. Among them this season were Egor Chinakhov, Justin Brazeau, Parker Wotherspoon, and Anthony Mantha.
With this, it would not be surprising if Dubas looks to add to the Penguins' roster again this off-season. When looking at the NHL's trade candidates heading into the summer, Winnipeg Jets prospect Brad Lambert stands out as an interesting potential option for the Penguins to consider.
Lambert was given permission to seek a trade from the Jets during this season. While a trade did not come to fruition during the season, it would not be surprising if he is available again this summer. If he is, the Penguins should strongly consider taking a chance on him.
Lambert is a former first-round pick who has yet to break out in the NHL. Yet, with Lambert being just 22 years old, he is still plenty young enough to change that. Perhaps a fresh start with the Penguins could help him hit a new level.
Lambert appeared in 25 games this season with the Jets, where he had three goals and six points. He also had six goals and 13 points in 34 games in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose this season. While these numbers do not necessarily stand out, he also had 21 goals and 55 points in 64 games with the Moose during the 2023-24 campaign. With this, he has shown offensive promise at the AHL level in the past.
Overall, Lambert is a young player who desperately needs a change of scenery. With the Penguins being a team focused on the future, they should consider taking a flier on him in a low-risk move.