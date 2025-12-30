Penguins Hit Home Run With This Great Move

The Pittsburgh Penguins made several moves during the 2025 NHL off-season. Among them was signing forward Justin Brazeau to a two-year, $3 million contract in free agency.

When the Penguins signed Brazeau, the expectation was that he would provide their bottom six with a bit of a boost due to his secondary scoring ability and physicality. However, with the new year approaching, it is clear that Brazeau has been giving the Penguins far more than just that.

Brazau is proving to be an excellent addition for the Penguins, and the truth can be seen with his stats. In 23 games so far this campaign, Brazeau has already matched his career high in goals with 11 and has recorded 18 points. He has also been impactful with his physicality, as he has recorded 39 hits on the year so far.

Brazeau is only continuing to stay hot as the season carries on, too. Over his last two games with the Penguins, the 6-foot-6 winger has posted four points. This included him recording a hat trick during the Penguins' most recent contest against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 28.

With the way Brazeau has been playing for the Penguins, it is clear that the team's decision to bring him in is looking like a real home run. It will be fascinating to see if he continue to make a big impact for Pittsburgh from here.