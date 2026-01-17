Penguins' Injured Forward Cleared For Contact

Pittsburgh Penguins' Young Forward Prospect Rutger McGroarty was cleared for contact Saturday after going on injured reserve Jan. 7 with a concussion.
After losing top defenseman Erik Karlsson to injury earlier in the week, the Pittsburgh Penguins have at least a little bit of good news coming on the injury front.
Injured young forward Rutger McGroarty - out since Jan. 7 with a concussion - was a full participant at the team's morning skate on Saturday. The 21-year-old winger was injured while colliding with a teammate at practice on Jan. 6, and his timetable to return was designated at "indefinite."
But, obviously, it's a good sign that McGroarty - one of the team's top forward prospects - was cleared for contact and is taking the next steps in his recovery a little more than a week after the incident.
"It's another step," head coach Dan Muse said. "His status hasn't changed, but that is another good step in the right direction."
McGroarty, 21, would be returning to an NHL roster that is performing pretty well. The Penguins are 7-2-1 in the 10 games since the holiday break, and pretty much everyone in their lineup has been contributing to their success.