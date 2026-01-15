A Sitdown With 'Stu': Skinner Talks Hockey, Transition To Pittsburgh

Skinner: I feel like it’s gotten better and better every single game that I’ve played. I think the first game that I played here [against Edmonton] was a little bit of a different scenario and a different situation, obviously. So, yeah, it started off - just my game, personally - not bad, probably not the greatest spot that I thought I could have been in. Then, as the games have happened with the communication and the work that I’ve put in with Chico, I think he’s brought some really good points into my game that have just allowed me to, really, just focus on my process of getting better every game. And I think you’ve been seeing that. You just kind of see, every single game, I take a little bit more of a step.