Penguins Linked To Potential Reunion With Canucks Forward

The Penguins are being connected to one of their former players.
The Pittsburgh Penguins should be looking to add to their forward depth ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline. One of their biggest needs is another center, and they are now being linked to one of their former players.
"League sources have told The Athletic that Pittsburgh is considering a deal that would bring former Penguins center Teddy Blueger back to the team," Yohe wrote.
If the Penguins brought back Blueger, he could be a nice addition to their and penalty kill due to his solid two-way play. However, he could also move up the Penguins' lineup at times due to his versatility if ever needed.
With Blueger being one of the top third-line centers available on the trade market, it is likely that the Penguins will have competition for his services. He is exactly the kind of solid two-way forward that playoff teams love to add, and it also does not hurt that he has a good amount of playoff experience on his resume as well.
In 14 games this season with the Canucks, Blueger has recorded five goals, three assists, eight points, and 33 hits.