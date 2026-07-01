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Penguins Lose Breakout Defenseman To Oilers

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Michael DeRosa
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Ryan Shea is moving on to the Oilers.

After a breakout season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, defenseman Ryan Shea has landed a big payday from the Edmonton Oilers.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Oilers have signed Shea to a five-year, $20 million contract.

The Oilers signing Shea comes after they traded Darnell Nurse to the San Jose Sharks in a major move. With this, the Oilers needed another left-shot defenseman, and they have now landed a good one in Shea.

Shea was one of the many reasons for the Penguins getting into the playoffs this past season. The 29-year-old broke out in a major way for Pittsburgh in 2025-26, as he set career highs with six goals, 29 assists, 35 points, and a plus-30 rating. Because of this, he has now gotten this very good contract from the Oilers. 

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Shea will now be looking to make a big impact with the Oilers after landing this nice long-term deal. If he plays like he did with the Penguins as a member of the Oilers, he should become an important part of Edmonton's blueline. 

In 150 games over three seasons with the Penguins, Shea posted nine goals, 32 assists, and 41 points. 

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