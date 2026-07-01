Penguins Lose Veteran Forward To Flyers

Acciari spent each of the last three seasons with the Penguins, where he was a solid part of their forward group. He just had the best season of his three-year stint with the Penguins in 2025-26, as he posted 13 goals, 12 assists, 25 points, and a plus-14 rating in 67 games. With numbers like these, he certainly was a key part of their bottom six.