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Penguins Lose Veteran Forward To Flyers

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Michael DeRosa
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This former Penguins forward is heading to Philadelphia.

Noel Acciari's time with the Pittsburgh Penguins is officially over. 

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed Acciari to a two-year, $5.6 million contract with the Flyers. Starting next season, he will have a $2.8 million AAV with the Flyers.

Acciari spent each of the last three seasons with the Penguins, where he was a solid part of their forward group. He just had the best season of his three-year stint with the Penguins in 2025-26, as he posted 13 goals, 12 assists, 25 points, and a plus-14 rating in 67 games. With numbers like these, he certainly was a key part of their bottom six. 

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Now, Acciari will be looking to help the Flyers continue to trend in the right direction. He should work nicely on their fourth line and penalty kill. 

In 201 career over three seasons as a Penguin, Acciari posted 22 goals, 22 assists, 44 points, 369 hits. 

Pittsburgh PenguinsNoel AcciariPhiladelphia Flyers
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