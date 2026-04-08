Penguins Make Flurry Of Affiliate Transactions

Ilyin, 21, has been one of the better Under-22 forwards in the KHL for the last few years. In 68 games this season, he registered 14 goals and 44 points, largely playing top-line minutes. The 6-foot-3, 191-pound forward - drafted in the 5th round (142nd overall) in 2023 - signed a three-year entry-level contract (ELC) with the Penguins ahead of the 2025-26 season, but he opted to go back to the KHL and was loaned to Severstal for its entirety.