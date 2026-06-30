Penguins Named Best Fit For Blue Jackets 6-Foot-5 UFA Forward

Could the Penguins add this forward to their roster?
The start of NHL free agency is just about here. With this, we will soon see several signings around the NHL as teams look to boost their rosters.
Now, the Pittsburgh Penguins are being viewed as a prime potential fit for one of the NHL's top pending UFAs.
In a recent article for Daily Faceoff, Matt Larkin named the Penguins as the top potential landing spot for Columbus Blue Jackets UFA forward Mason Marchment.
"Penguins GM Kyle Dubas has openly stated his biggest regret as an NHL GM was trading away Marchment from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dubas could right that wrong by bringing Marchment to Pittsburgh," Larkin wrote.
It would make a lot of sense for the Penguins to target Marchment if he hits the free agent market on July 1. He could be a great replacement for fellow pending UFA forward Anthony Mantha if he does not re-sign with Pittsburgh.
If the Penguins signed Marchment, he could slot well in their top six and would give them another option to work with on their power play. In 68 games during this past season split between the Seattle Kraken and Blue Jackets, he posted 19 goals, 26 assists, 45 points, and 84 hits. Adding this kind of offensive production and grit could be big for the Penguins.