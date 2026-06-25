Penguins Named Best Landing Spot For Hurricanes UFA Goalie

Could the Penguins look to bring in Frederik Andersen?
In a recent article for The Athletic, Jesse Granger named the best landing spot for each of the top goalie trade candidates and goalie free agents for this summer.
Interestingly, the Pittsburgh Penguins were named the best landing spot for Frederik Andersen if the veteran goalie does not re-sign with the Carolina Hurricanes.
"The Penguins could be content rolling with the youthful tandem of Artūrs Šilovs and Sergei Murashov, but if they want to add experience, Andersen wouldn’t be too costly," Granger wrote.
The idea of the Penguins bringing in Andersen is intriguing. He would have the potential to be a good veteran mentor for Silovs and Murashov as both young goalies look to take steps forward in their developments. Andersen also has plenty of experience playing on a roster with three NHL goalies, as he has done that multiple times during his time with the Hurricanes. That includes this past season.
Andersen had a tough regular-season with the Hurricanes, as he posted an .874 save percentage and a 3.05 goals-against average in 35 appearances. However, he notably bounced back in a major way during the playoffs before getting injured, as he had a 13-2 record, a 1.89 goals-against average, and a .910 save percentage.
Ultimately, if the Penguins lose Stuart Skinner in free agency, it could make sense for them to add Andersen on a one-year deal if he tests free agency. Yet, it would be understandable if the Penguins let Murashov have his first crack as a full-time NHL goalie next season.