Penguins Named Possible Fit For Blackhawks Defender

Should the Penguins consider bringing in this defenseman?
The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a position to add to their roster ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline. The Penguins are currently in second place in the Metropolitan Division, so it would be understandable if they looked to boost their group.
One of the Penguins' top needs is a right-shot defenseman, and they are now being viewed as a potential fit for a solid one because of it.
In a recent article for The Athletic, Scott Powers, Mark Lazerus, and Chris Johnston listed the Penguins among the possible suitors for Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy.
"Dallas is a natural fit, but the Stars are hardly the only team looking for a right-shot and/or depth defenseman. Buffalo, Ottawa, San Jose, Pittsburgh, Boston and Detroit all make sense, too," Powers, Lazerus, and Johnston wrote.
Seeing the Penguins being viewed as a potential fit for Murphy is not surprising. They need to improve their right side, and Murphy is one of the top right-shot defenseman trade candidates in the NHL right now. Thus, it would be understandable if the Penguins made a push for him once the NHL Olympic roster freeze ends.
If the Penguins landed Murphy, he could slot on either their second or third pairing. In addition, he would be an obvious choice for the Penguins' penalty kill due to his steady defensive play.
Yet, with Murphy being a big right-shot defenseman with plenty of experience, it is very likely that several teams will pursue him. As a result, the Penguins would have competition if they look to add him.