Penguins Named Potential Landing Spot For Sabres Star Winger

Could the Penguins look to make a big splash in free agency and sign Alex Tuch?
The Pittsburgh Penguins took a big step in the right direction this season by making the playoffs. Due to this, it would be understandable if they looked to boost their roster during the summer.
Because of this, the Penguins are now being viewed as a potential suitor for the NHL's top pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) forward.
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Lucky Ngamwajasat named the Penguins as a potential landing spot for Buffalo Sabres star Alex Tuch if he tests the free-agent market this summer.
"General manager Kyle Dubas has done an admirable job of being patient and rebuilding the Penguins' prospect pool. But with Crosby not getting any younger, does Dubas pivot and sign Tuch in an effort to squeeze out another year of contention with 87 in tow? Pittsburgh has over $42 million in salary-cap space, so money will be no issue," Ngamwajasat wrote.
If the Penguins signed Tuch, there is no question that he would provide their top six with a major boost. This is because the 6-foot-4 winger is a consistent 30-goal threat who also plays a physical game. With this, he would be a significant pickup for a Penguins club that could use another star winger in its lineup.
Tuch appeared in 79 games this season with the Sabres, where he recorded 33 goals and 66 points. This is after he had 36 goals and 67 points in 82 games for the Sabres in 2024-25, so he would certainly provide Pittsburgh's forward group with a real jolt.
However, with the Penguins being focused on the future, they could look for young impactful talent than the 30-year-old Tuch. Yet, at the same time, Tuch could be a strong fit on the Penguins' roster, so it will be interesting to see if they pursue him.