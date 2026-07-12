Penguins Named Top Fit For 6-Foot-7 Former Sabres UFA Defender

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made multiple additions this off-season. Could they make another one before the start of the 2026-27 season?
In a recent article for TheScore, Josh Wegman named the Penguins as the "best fit" for free agent defenseman Logan Stanley.
"Stanley, who joined the Sabres at the deadline as part of a deal with the Winnipeg Jets, didn't fare well in Buffalo, as he was a healthy scratch for five of the team's 13 playoff games. But the monstrous 6-foot-7 blue-liner would be the second-best left-shot defenseman for a Penguins squad that's looking to remain competitive next season," Wegman wrote.
With the Penguins needing more depth on the left side of their blueline, it would make sense if they tried to sign Stanley this off-season. If they signed him, he would provide their blueline with more size and toughness, which is never a bad thing.
While Stanley had a tough finish to the season after being traded to the Sabres, he still had a career year in 2025-26. This is because he set new career highs with nine goals, 17 assists, and 26 points in 76 games split between the Jets and Sabres. He also recorded 110 hits and 128 penalty minutes, so he made an impact with physicality.
On a short-term deal, it would make sense for the Penguins to take a gamble on Stanley. Even if he did not replicate the offensive numbers he had last season, he would still provide Pittsburgh's blueline with more depth. This is a real need for the Metropolitan Division club right now.