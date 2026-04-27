Penguins Need Key Forward To Heat Back Up In Game 5

The Penguins will be looking for this forward to step up in Game 5.
The Pittsburgh Penguins will be going up against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night for Game 5. This is a must-win game for the Penguins, as a loss would officially end their season.
If the Penguins hope to pull off a victory in Game 5, they need their top players to be on their A-game. This is especially the case with one of their key forwards who has struggled so far this postseason: Egor Chinakhov.
Chinakhov is still looking for his first point of the postseason, and it would be clutch if he were to put together a big game for the Penguins in Game 5. He certainly has the potential to, as he broke out in a major way this season after being acquired by the Penguins from the Columbus Blue Jackets.
In 43 games this season with the Penguins following the move, he posted 18 goals, 18 assists, and 36 points. If he regain his top offensive form for the Penguins in Game 5, it would be huge for Pittsburgh as they look to keep their season alive.