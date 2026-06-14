Penguins Need To Make Serious Push For Young Devils Trade Target

Nemec has been the subject of trade rumors for a while now, and this is only continuing to be the case with the Devils' season over. With the Penguins' right side being in need of a boost, it would make a lot of sense for them to pursue a promising young blueliner like Nemec. This is especially so when noting that right-shot defensemen Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson are in their late 30s.