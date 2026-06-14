Penguins Need To Make Serious Push For Young Devils Trade Target

Simon Nemec is exactly the kind of defenseman that the Penguins should target.
The Pittsburgh Penguins should be looking to make some additions to their roster this off-season after making the playoffs in 2025-26. One way that they could look to add to their group is through the trade market.
One trade candidate who would make a lot of sense for the Penguins to target this summer is New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec.
Nemec has been the subject of trade rumors for a while now, and this is only continuing to be the case with the Devils' season over. With the Penguins' right side being in need of a boost, it would make a lot of sense for them to pursue a promising young blueliner like Nemec. This is especially so when noting that right-shot defensemen Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson are in their late 30s.
At 22 years old, Nemec would have the potential to be a long-term part of the Penguins' core if he broke out from a change of scenery. When noting that Nemec was selected second overall by the Devils in 2022, it is clear that he has good upside.
Nemec took a step forward this season with the Devils, too, as he set new career highs with 11 goals, 15 assists, and 26 points in 68 games. With numbers like these, he cemented himself as a full-time NHL defenseman and would be a nice pickup for a Penguins club looking to continue to trend in the right direction.
At a minimun, Nemec could fit nicely on the Penguins' bottom pairing and get some power play time. However, he also could be work on the Penguins' second pairing if they wanted to lower Letang's role next season.
Overall, with Nemec being an exciting young blueliner, the Penguins should not be afraid to pursue him as they continue their retool.