Penguins Have Perfect Trade Target In Stars' Jason Robertson

The Penguins need to make a serious push for Jason Robertson this offseason.
While the Pittsburgh Penguins fell to the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round of the playoffs, it is clear that the 2025-26 campaign was a major success for the Pens. After entering the season expected by many to be one of the NHL's worst teams, the Penguins responded by finishing second in the Metropolitan Division standings.
After a strong regular-season, the Penguins should not be afraid to add to their roster during the summer. They should be looking to build off their momentum, and one way they could look to boost their roster is through the trade market.
When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson stands out as a prime potential target for the Penguins.
Robertson is entering the offseason as a restricted free agent, and questions about his future in Dallas have come up because of it. If contract talks between the Stars and Robertson don't go well and he is made available for trade, the Penguins absolutely should consider targeting him.
At 26 years old, Robertson would be a great fit on a Penguins team that is focused on the future. This is because he has several years left in his prime. Furthermore, he would finally give the Penguins their much-needed Jake Guentzel replacement.
Robertson is also coming off a monster season with the Stars, which adds to his appeal. In 82 games this campaign with Dallas, he had 45 goals, 51 assists, 96 points, and a plus-22 rating. With numbers like these, he would be a major pickup for the Penguins.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Penguins end up making a push for Robertson this summer. If they acquired him and locked him up to a long-term extension, it would be game-changing for Pittsburgh.