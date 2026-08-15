Penguins New Forward Ready For Breakout Year

The Pittsburgh Penguins have brought in multiple new players this off-season. Among the Penguins' newcomers is Hendrix Lapierre, as the Penguins acquired him from the Washington Capitals in exchange for 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.
The Penguins trading for Lapierre comes after he posted four goals and 16 points in 74 games with the Capitals in 2025-26. Overall, it was a quiet year from the 2020 first-round pick, but there is reason to believe that he can turn things around in Pittsburgh.
In fact, at just 24 years old, the possibility of Lapierre breaking out and hitting a new level with the Penguins should not be ruled out.
A change of scenery can sometimes benefit a player, and that could end up being the case with Lapierre. With the Penguins being a retooling team that is focused on the future, it is likely that they are going to give the young forward plenty of chances to succeed.
Lapierre has also shown in the past that he has the potential to provide decent secondary offensive production. During the 2023-24 season with the Capitals, he recorded eight goal, 14 assists, and 22 points in 51 games. If he can tap into his offensive potential more with the Penguins, he could end up being a very solid addition to their group.