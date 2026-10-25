Penguins Notebook: Brazeau Returns To Team's On-Ice Practice; Injury Updates; High-Energy Session

- There is still no official change on center Ben Kindel's status, and he didn't participate in the on-ice portion of practice with the others. Penguins' GM and POHO Kyle Dubas said Thursday that they were "hopeful" Kindel would be able to return to the ice Sunday or Tuesday (when the team next practices) after it was clarified that he had a vasovagal episode on the team plane Tuesday in Utah that caused him to briefly be hospitalized in Salt Lake City before returning to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.