Penguins Notebook: Lizotte, Dewar Return To Practice Ahead Of Stanley Cup Playoffs
Two injured Pittsburgh Penguins came back to practice on Thursday.
The Pittsburgh Penguins held their first pre-playoff practice on Thursday, and it came with some good news.
Blake Lizotte and Connor Dewar were full participants during practice and took contact. Lizotte's been out for the last month with a hand injury, while Dewar has been out for the last four games with a lower-body injury.
Assuming both players get through Friday's practice with no problems, they should be in the lineup for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Dewar and Lizotte were back in their usual places on the fourth line with Noel Acciari. Here's what the full lines looked like:
Forwards
Chinakhov-Crosby-Rust
Novak-Rakell-Malkin
Soderblom-Kindel-Mantha
Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari
Defensive pairs
Wotherspoon-Karlsson
Girard-Letang
Shea-Clifton
- Both Stuart Skinner and Arturs Silovs got a lot of work during practice, but it'd be a surprise if Skinner wasn't the Game 1 starter. He has played in many massive playoff games for the Edmonton Oilers over the last two years and has been better than Silovs down the stretch of this season.
- Lizotte spoke for the first time since suffering his hand injury back in March and is excited for the Penguins to open the playoffs against the Flyers.
"I think it's great," Lizotte said about playing the Flyers. "They've been playing great hockey for them to get in (the playoffs) their last month of the season, so it's going to be a tough matchup. They've got a good team, and I think everyone kinda wanted the Battle of PA, and I think all the players included. I think both teams are really looking forward to this one."
His return will really help the penalty kill, which has dipped a little bit over the last month. It's still one of the best penalty kills in the NHL, but it's not fully the same without Lizotte on it. He's so good at winning puck battles along the boards, blocking shots, and getting clears.
- Speaking of the penalty kill, it got some work against the Penguins' power play during practice. Both units will have to be on their game if the Penguins want to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
- The vibes were great for Thursday's practice, which ran for a little over an hour. Everyone was having fun on the ice and looked ready for Game 1 on Saturday.
The team will practice again on Friday before Saturday's game starts at 8 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN.
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